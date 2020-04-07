Skylegs delivers new features for COVID-19 requirements to aircraft operators

Skylegs, a flight operations specialist, has unveiled a first batch of operational features to help operators combat COVID-19.

Free of charge for the Skylegs user community, the first three practical solutions are now online available and in compliance with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) requirements to reduce the risk of spread of the COVID-19 virus.

EASA-compliant ‘Aircraft Disinfected’ Tag

Skylegs has created a simple and clear ‘Aircraft Disinfected’ Tag for operators as part of the post-flight procedure.

Operators select the new tag after a flight to determine who performed the disinfection (crew, handler/third-party or maintenance team). Selecting the tags is a quick and easy process, “and that is how these tools should be; no complicated processes to handle these urgently needed procedures,” Maxim Schelfhout, Skylegs managing director, said.

Disinfection tracking via BI

Operators can use Skylegs’ Business Intelligence (BI) to track the disinfection procedures across their fleet. The Flight Operations report shows the list of disinfections and the non-disinfected legs. Clear and concise filtering options (i.e. per aircraft, airport, country) are embedded in the BI tool. Visualization where the disinfection process took place is standard to help plan operators flights safe and efficiently.

Pandemic checklist

“We are aware of the numerous restrictions that need to be considered to operate a flight in this moment. Operators attach the ‘pandemic checklist’ to ensure that conditions are being met before starting the mission,” Schelfhout said.

The checklist includes essential elements, such as consulting authorities websites for implications, checking restrictions on the departure and arrival locations, passengers travel history, risk of quarantine and availability of protective gear onboard.

These new features are available now at the Skylegs platform. More are on the way, the company said.