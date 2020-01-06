Six S-64 Air Cranes continue to fight Australian bushfires

Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, is continuing to fight the devastating Australian bushfires into the new year, armed with six Air Crane helicopters.

As of Jan. 2, New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency as Australia’s deadly bushfires rage. This is the third time in three months that Australia has declared a state of emergency. Erickson crews have been deployed in Australia experiencing first-hand the complexity of these fires.

“What keeps us going is the support and thanks of the rural communities of Australia. Every day people come to look at the Air Crane and thank us for our efforts and commitment to fighting the fires alongside what can only be called the best fire service in the world, the Australian Volunteer Fire Service,” said the Erickson crew, Australia.

With Erickson’s rotary-wing aircraft, they’re able to quickly access austere and remote areas of Australia to strategically battle the blaze. The cost-effectiveness and flexibility that the S-64 gives enable ground crews to more easily deploy, react, and course correct to eliminate threats across the Australian nation.

There are six S-64 Air Crane helicopters strategically fighting the devastating fires:

Tail # N247AC “Jerry” – New South Wales

Tail # N189AC “Gypsy Lady” – New South Wales

Tail # N194AC “Delilah” – Victoria

Tail # N243AC “Marty” – Victoria

Tail # N218AC “Elsie” – South Australia

Tail # N154AC “Georgia Peach” – Western Australia

For 21 years, Erickson has worked alongside its partner Kestrel and the Australian firefighting community to save homes, lives, and property and has been a staple in the Australian community. In 2001, “Elvis” became the most famous Air Crane helicopter in Australia after saving the lives of 14 trapped firefighters.

In 2020, Erickson has committed to focus on innovations and developments to the S-64 that will continue to innovate how the aerospace market fights fires in the 21st century.

“Stopping maintenance in the evening to talk to the locals and give tours of the crane is what gives us that extra push to get through the night and into the next day. Nowhere in the world will you find nicer people than rural Australia. After over 20 years firefighting in Australia, the Air Crane is part of their community, and we are proud to call Australia our home away from home,” said the Erickson crew, Australia.