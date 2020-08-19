SiriusXM aviation weather and audio available on Bell aircraft

SiriusXM and Bell, a manufacturer of helicopters and a pioneer in the advancement of aviation technology, announced recently that Bell will become the first helicopter OEM to provide its customers with a three-month subscription to SiriusXM’s satellite-delivered aviation weather, information, and audio programming services with the purchase of a new rotor wing aircraft.

Advertisement

A three-month subscription to SiriusXM’s satellite-delivered aviation weather, information, and audio programming services are available on the following Bell models — Bell 407GX, Bell 429, and the Bell 525.

Bell customers will receive three months of SiriusXM’s top tier of Aviation Weather and Information service, plus the SiriusXM All Access programming package, which offers the full spectrum of SiriusXM audio entertainment. SiriusXM Aviation Weather and audio services are available in the continental United States and Canada.

“We are very pleased to expand the SiriusXM Aviation Weather and Information trial program to Bell, an innovative and highly-respected leader in the industry, as the first participating helicopter manufacturer,” said Dave Wasby, vice president, Aviation, Marine and Music for Business for SiriusXM. “With SiriusXM Aviation, Bell will provide their pilots the ability to receive valuable weather features and information that are not always available via ground based networks, and updated data at a faster refresh rate. Plus with SiriusXM’s All Access package, pilots can enjoy the best in audio entertainment in the cockpit for the duration of their flights, as well as outside the aircraft with the SiriusXM app.”

Bell helicopters come optionally equipped with Garmin GDL69 avionics to deliver SiriusXM Aviation Weather features including:

High-Resolution Composite Radar updating every 2.5 minutes;

Surface visibility;

NEXRAD Storm Cell Attributes;

2.5 minute updates for lightning strike locations: cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground;

Base reflectivity radar.

Plus other capabilities that ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast) weather doesn’t offer including:

No line-of-sight restrictions;

No altitude limitations;

No gaps in coverage coast-to-coast;

Weather and Info from taxi to landing.

Advertisement

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM’s most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, SiriusXM’s wide variety of commercial-free music, plus live sports, talk programming, comedy and more. All Access subscribers get satellite-delivered channels in their aircraft, plus streaming access to SiriusXM programming outside their aircraft on the SiriusXM app, online at SiriusXM’s website, and on a wide variety of connected devices and speakers. The SiriusXM app also delivers multiple additional streaming-only features like SiriusXM’s Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, SiriusXM video, and more than 100 Xtra Music Channels.