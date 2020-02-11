Simrik Air orders first 2 Bell 505 helicopters in Nepal

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced the order of the first Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopters into Nepal with Simrik Air. The aircraft will be operated by Simrik Air and will be used primarily for private and corporate charters.

“Simrik Air’s purchase of the first two Bell 505s in Nepal is a key milestone for all of us at Bell,” said David Sale, managing director, Asia Pacific, Bell. “The order is a testament to the confidence that Simrik Air has in the Bell 505 to perform in the most demanding environments. The two Bell 505s, coupled with the two Bell 407GXPs Simrik Air currently operates, will add even more versatility to Simrik Air’s fleet to better serve their customers.”

In June 2019, Bell announced type certification for performance information expansion at up to 22,500 feet density altitude, setting the bar for high altitude operations for aircraft in its class.

There are close to 40 Bell 505s operating in Asia Pacific today across a wide variety of segments. These include tourism and charter flights in Australia, China, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam and for the training of new Japan Coast Guard cadet pilots.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has surpassed more than 20,000 flight hours globally with Bell delivering 200 aircraft to customers operating across six continents.

With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is Bell’s new five-seat aircraft designed for safety, efficiency and reliability using advanced avionics technology. It incorporates proven dynamic components, advanced aerodynamic design, and a dual channel FADEC Turbomeca Arrius 2R engine.