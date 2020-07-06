Sikorsky to receive 2020 Connecticut Medal of Technology for its X2 Technology

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, is the 2020 recipient of the Connecticut Medal of Technology in recognition of X2 Technology, a generational leap in rotary wing innovation that enables helicopters to complete tasks traditional helicopters can’t today. X2 Technology consists of an integrated package of technologies that make X2 aircraft faster, more agile and more maneuverable than other helicopters.

The award will be recognized at the 45th Annual Meeting of the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering (CASE) — to be held virtually — on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The presentation of the medal will be arranged at a later date.

Sikorsky has been a leader in aviation and innovation ever since Igor Sikorsky founded Sikorsky Aero Engineering Corporation in 1923. Sikorsky helicopters have transported every U.S. president since 1957 and have also fulfilled aviation needs across all branches of the military. In 2004, engineers started work on X2 Technology to overcome speed and stability limitations of prior helicopters. These limits drove Sikorsky engineers to completely rethink the typical design of a helicopter. X2 Technology consist of: counter-rotating rigid rotor blades, fly-by-wire flight controls, hub drag reduction, active vibration control, and an integrated auxiliary propulsion system

In 2010, Sikorsky’s X2 Technology Demonstrator reached 250 knots, before its final flight the program was honored with a prestigious Collier Award, which recognizes the greatest achievements in aeronautics or astronautics in America. Sikorsky donated the aircraft to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. The company’s work then shifted to address the U.S. Army’s future vertical lift needs. The S-97 Raider is the second X2-based helicopter. Sikorsky’s newest design, Raider X is based on this design and will contend for the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program. Sikorsky, in partnership with Boeing, developed the SB>1 DEFIANT, a larger design that is now in flight test and informing the Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program. The evolution of X2 Technology through each phase of design and flight test have proven the scalability of this game changing technology.

“Sikorsky engineers represent the most innovative minds in our industry,” said Dan Schultz, Sikorsky president. “Their passion for excellence continues to expand the boundaries of helicopter speed and maneuverability. I am extremely proud that our team’s work has paved the way to meet the needs of the Army’s Future Vertical Lift program.”

Sikorsky’s engineering and manufacturing expertise is a significant economic force in the state, with currently 7,900 Connecticut-based employees. X2 Technology will directly benefit the state’s economy.

“Connecticut is proud to award the 2020 Connecticut Medal of Technology to Sikorsky,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “Connecticut is home to the nation’s most innovative and talented aerospace and defense manufacturers and suppliers — and companies like Sikorsky keep us competitive by continuously providing exciting new opportunities for top engineering and science graduates from our state’s colleges and universities. Sikorsky is to be congratulated for their ongoing innovations and commitment to the state of Connecticut and our workforce.”