Sikorsky donates S-76 airframe to American Helicopter Museum

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, announced on Dec. 13 the donation of its S-76 airframe to the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center. The airframe was delivered this week by employees from the Sikorsky Coatesville, Pennsylvania, facility, where it received a makeover into its original VIP customer configuration in preparation for its forever home.

The airframe was created to be a realistic full-scale static display helicopter to showcase the S-76D model before its release. During its lifespan, the airframe has traveled across the globe on tradeshow assignments and had also been displayed at educational STEM events. Most recently, this S-76 wore a different outer skin and was shown as Sikorsky’s Autonomy Research Aircraft, nicknamed SARA.

The helicopter helped educate people about Sikorsky’s autonomy capabilities and MATRIX Technology, which will allow future aircraft to operate with two, one or no pilots. Now that the S-76D helicopter has been in production for some time, the airframe will be put into a full-time educational role at the museum.

“We are so proud to support the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center focused on the rich history of rotary-wing aviation,” said Audrey Brady, vice president of commercial systems and services at Sikorsky in Trumbull, Connecticut. “We have been proud partners with the museum since its inception and hope this addition to their display will further enrich the experience of its visitors and inspire the next generation into STEM careers.”

“The S-76 is an exciting addition to our collection of aircraft. It will greatly enhance our ability to educate the public about the many civilian applications helicopters fulfill, and we know that our visitors will enjoy experiencing its superior level of exterior and interior finishes,” said Allison Titman, executive director of the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center. “As the home for rotary-wing aviation history, we also look forward to putting this helicopter in context as an example of the ways in which Sikorsky has carried on Igor Sikorsky’s legacy as an aviation innovator.”

In addition to serving as VIP transportation, the S-76 is used for utility transport, offshore oil and gas transport, search-and-rescue and air ambulance missions with more than 7.4 million fleet flight hours.