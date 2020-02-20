Sikorsky donates $100,000 to the University of New Haven for STEM

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, celebrated the University of New Haven’s centennial anniversary with a $100,000 grant donation to increase diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) degrees during a “Lockheed Martin Day,” featuring a helicopter landing, tech talks and cybersecurity panel.

Hundreds of current and admitted students participated in the event, that included internship and job interviews in engineering and cyber fields with some same day offers. Throughout the day, visitors listened to Lockheed Martin and university cybersecurity experts, flew flight simulators and tested advanced additive manufacturing equipment used for 3D printed helicopter parts.

“Lockheed Martin Day will give students a first-hand look at how their education can be applied to the aerospace industry,” said Sikorsky president Dan Schultz. “Sikorsky is proud to play a part in the development of the careers and ambitions of the University of New Haven students.”

“Over the past 30 years, we have contributed more than $1.2 million to the University of New Haven. We look forward to continuing our relationship through a mentorship program that will build our workforce and increase interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”