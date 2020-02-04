Sikorsky and United Aero Group sign agreement

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, a Lockheed Martin Company, announced at Helicopter Association International’s Heli-Expo 2020 that it has named United Aero Group, LLC (UAG) of Shelton, Connecticut, as a domestic distributor of its products supporting the S-61 fleet of aircraft. This appointment emphasizes Sikorsky’s commitment to providing sustained support for its customers operating the S-61 helicopter in a variety of missions.

Advertisement

United Aero Group, led by Jamie Gelder, has built a solid reputation for its responsive 24/7 support providing parts and services for the rotary-wing community. Gelder sees the new agreement as part of a progression.

Advertisement

“Since founding United Aero Group, we’ve been able to build upon our teams experience in the helicopter industry, consciously working toward capturing the same level of commitment that Sikorsky offers to the customer,” said Gelder. “The opportunity to develop a plan with the leadership at Sikorsky to take on support for the S-61 is a wonderful recognition of my team’s dedication to service — and our belief in this and every other Sikorsky platform.”

“We are proud of the S-61 legacy and its many operators with decades of experience flying our product,” Sikorsky vice president for strategy and business development Nathalie Previte said. “We are excited that UAG has become a Sikorsky distributor and are confident that they will provide the level of service that our valued operators and customers demand.”