Shotover & EuroTec announce debut of custom utility-configured H125

Shotover, a developer of high-performance stabilized aerial camera systems, announced on Jan. 22 the debut of a custom utility-configured Airbus H125 helicopter with the new Shotover B1 installed. The first-of-its-kind installation was completed by EuroTec and features the B1 camera system and will be on display throughout this year’s HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California.

The Shotover B1 was designed for a variety of applications, including high-definition aerial inspection and assessment. The open platform design, and lightweight compact size allow for a wide range of mounting applications for powerline, wind turbine, pipeline and utility inspections. Additional product benefits include recording asset conditions and visible faults in hard-to-access locations, and inspection for vegetation management and encroachment.

“The Shotover B1 is an exceptional addition to the industrial and utility inspection airborne divisions,” said EuroTec Canada vice president, Hoss Golanbari. “The robust design, capability and compact size of the B1 system makes it the ideal solution for our clientele and their vast requirements.”

The first two camera systems were recently installed by EuroTec on U.S. and Canadian utility patrol helicopters and are integrated with the Churchill Navigation Augmented Reality System (ARS), and coupled with dual Garmin G500H TXi displays for detailed mapping. EuroTec utilized the latest technologies from Shotover, Churchill and Garmin for a seamless, one-of-a-kind integration.

“Our goal was to provide our customer with the ability to inspect and record their pipeline and utility network, allowing the pilot to retain focus and situational awareness in the cockpit. When provided with a shape file, the ARS can overlay the route with grid lines and when coupled to the Shotover B1, allows the pilot to simply select the appropriate powerlines (or other), and the camera will automatically track and record that portion of the grid,” said EuroTec avionics manager, Adam Boyko. This combination eliminates the need for the pilot to photograph anomalies with a handheld camera, allowing them to focus on the important task of flying the aircraft.

The development of the Shotover B1 builds upon the company’s success in creating industry-leading, gyro-stabilized aerial systems for the live broadcast and production industries. The new B1 system offers both still image and video capture options to meet environmental and reliability demands while improving efficiency and mitigating risk. With hundreds of cameras sold around the globe, Shotover systems have quickly become an industry standard.

“We look forward to supporting EuroTec and their clients’ for years to come,” said Shotover CEO Brad Hurndell. “The B1 provides operators with an effective solution for performing critical utility services while opening up opportunities for automation, delivering fast and effective monitoring.”