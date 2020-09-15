Sebastien Jaulerry appointed executive vice president, Support and Services

Safran Helicopter Engines has appointed Sebastien Jaulerry as executive vice president, Support and Services, succeeding Olivier Le Merrer who is retiring.

Jaulerry started his career in 1994 at Labinal as workshop manager, then method manager. In 1998 he was promoted production manager of Boeing 767 Electrical Wiring, based in Pryor, U.S.A., and in 2001 to electrical studies department manager in Toulouse.

In 2004 he was appointed chief executive officer of engine company Safran Aerospace India in Bangalore, before joining in 2007, as CEO, Safran Engineering Services, in Toulouse, in charge of Airbus activities.

In 2011 he became CEO of Matis Aerospace, a Boeing and Labinal joint venture in Casablanca. Since 2013, Jaulerry has served as general manager for the Eurasia region of Safran Electrical & Power’s EWIS (electrical wiring interconnexion systems) division.

Jaulerry, 51, is a graduate of the Ecole des Arts et Metiers (1989) and the IAE Paris – Sorbonne Business School (1992).