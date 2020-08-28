Schiebel Camcompter S-100 completes 1st fullscale offshore UAV flight

Schiebel, together with partner Nordic Unmanned, successfully demonstrated to Norwegian energy company Equinor the cargo delivery capability of its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Camcopter S-100, to offshore platform Troll A. This is a world’s first in terms of full-scale offshore UAV delivery from shore to an active oil and gas installation.

The exercise simulated the scenario of an urgent requirement for specific essential spare parts at the gas production platform Troll A. The Camcopter S-100 successfully carried out the long-range delivery flight from Mongstad, where the spare parts were 3D-printed, to the offshore platform Troll A located in the North Sea. The unmanned delivery distance was 62 miles (55 nautical miles). After the UAV supplied the spare parts, it carried out a close inspection around the platform before it headed back to Mongstad.

The flight trials also included a successful search-and-rescue (SAR) mission, where a “man over board” dummy was quickly located by the UAV, transmitting the positioning data and live images using the L3 Harris Wescam real-time Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) camera and an automatic identification system (AIS).

“This was the perfect trial to show off the exceptional maritime capabilities of the S-100 for the oil and gas industry. We have extensive experience in long-range unmanned flights, especially in the maritime domain and under adverse weather conditions. The S-100 was able to show off its outstanding capabilities and we have proven once again that the S-100 UAV is the superior choice,” said Hans Georg Schiebel, chairman of the Schiebel Group.