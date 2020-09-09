Savback Helicopters assign Bo Mard as technical advisor

Savback Helicopters has expanded its team of experts, by engaging Bo Mard as the company’s new technical advisor.

“We are delighted to announce our cooperation with Bo. His in-depth knowledge and experience will be an invaluable asset for the company, and greatly expands the array of services and support that we will be able to supply for our customers,” said Reja Savback, chief executive officer of Savback Helicopters AB.

Mard has been in the aviation business since the beginning of the 80s.

He has worked in several roles over the years, such as licensed technician, system engineer, engineering manager and technical director.

“When Savback Helicopters contacted me, describing the future of the company and their partners, I understood that there is a new era of the helicopter industry around the corner — particularly the new ultralight category will be extra exciting to follow,” said Mard . “I’m really looking forward to meeting this future together with Savback Helicopters.”