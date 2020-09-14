Salus Aviation announces Greg Edmonds as new CEO

Salus Aviation recently announced the appointment of Greg Edmonds as the group’s new chief executive officer, with Edmonds having taken on the role in late August. The board of directors is confident that Edmonds’ extensive leadership experience in both the public and private sectors will allow him to successfully steer Salus Aviation and its subsidiaries in New Zealand and the U.S.A. through the next phase of growth, building on the strong structure that the group’s departing CEO, Nick Mair has created.

“Greg is a collaborative, highly skilled leader proven within the strictly regulated transport industry. We look forward to seeing Greg continue to drive sustainable sales growth in the next phase of our journey, as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the general aviation industry,” said James Sclater, chairman of the board of Salus Aviation.

Edmonds comes from a strong leadership background spanning across construction, aviation and transport. He was most recently the executive general manager for New Zealand at SRG Global, overseeing large scale engineering and construction projects for one of Australasia’s most innovative asset maintenance companies. Prior to SRG Global, Edmonds led the delivery of Auckland Transport’s $100 million AT Hop ticketing system as its chief operating officer. He spent a number of years with New Zealand’s largest commercial airliner Air New Zealand, leading the development of a trade partnership program for Air New Zealand China and prior to that as the international airports manager for the airline in New Zealand.

Edmonds’ wealth of executive experience in leading large, complex organizations is being welcomed as the Salus Aviation group strives to achieve new levels of growth while focusing on safe, compliant and reliable operations across its aviation businesses.