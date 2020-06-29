Safran to support Dutch Cougar helicopter engines

Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a multi-year contract with the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) to support its Makila-powered AS532 U2 Cougar Mk.II helicopter fleet. Following a public tender, the contract formalizes a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) agreement to support over 40 Makila 1A2 engines until their end-of-life.

Advertisement

Air-Commodore A.R. Laurijssen, Commander of RNLAF Logistics Centre Woensdrecht, said: “The good working relationship with Safran goes back many years. With this contract, we will even be better able to support our Cougar fleet in their missions all around the world. We are confident that our common goal to join the best is well served now.”

Advertisement

Olivier Le Merrer, Safran Helicopter Engines EVP of support and services, said: “We are proud to strengthen our relationship with the RNLAF through this comprehensive support agreement. It permits the continuation of a long-held drive with the Logistics Centre Woensdrecht to control engine operating costs. We are committed to offering them world-class support.”

Under the contract, the customer can optimize its engine maintenance budget and benefit from guaranteed MRO turnaround times. It also secures access to a pool of replacement enquiries. Safran Helicopter Engines now supports all aspects of the RNLAF Makila 1A2 including provision of spare parts, ground-service equipment and engineering support.

The contract will be managed by Safran Helicopter Engines Germany, which supports nearly 300 operators flying in Germany, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia.