Safran opens new CAP 2020 industrial campus in Tarnos

Safran Helicopter Engines has celebrated the opening of CAP 2020, its new industrial campus in Tarnos, southwest France. Present were Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces; Geneviève Darrieussecq, Secretary of State to the Minister of the Armed Forces; Ross McInnes, Safran chairman; Philippe Petitcolin, Safran CEO; and Franck Saudo, president of Safran Helicopter Engines.

Launched in September 2015 and after a total investment of €50 million (US$54M), CAP 2020 represents a significant upgrade to the Tarnos facility. Now with 1,550 employees, Tarnos is the manufacturer’s second largest facility.

Tarnos is mainly dedicated to the support of in-service helicopter engines and MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) activities. CAP 2020 will act as the hub for the company’s global support network, confirming its continuing commitment to customer satisfaction.

This new industrial campus comprises three new buildings with a total footprint of 33,000 square meters:

A 8,500-square-meter parts and component repair shop, dedicated to MRO of turbines from Safran Helicopter Engines’ worldwide support sites.

A 14,500-square-meter repair shop for in-service engines.

A 10,000-square-meter office building to manage global support and services.

Through optimizing processes and with new industrial capabilities in place, Safran Helicopter Engines expects to reduce MRO cycles by 30 percent.

Saudo commented, “This new industrial campus complex enables us to welcome our customers to a modern site and offer them the very highest quality of service. CAP 2020 also provides our teams with a rejuvenated working environment that will help them realize their full potential. It also further strengthens our bond with the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, where more than 1,500 jobs are now guaranteed.”

CAP 2020 forms the backbone of the MCO (Maintien en Conditions Opérationnelles) support contract for helicopter engines operated by the French government. For 12 years now, the women and men of Safran Helicopter Engines have proudly delivered 100 percent serviceability for 1,600 engines operated by France’s armed forces and parapublic services, operating both at home and abroad.

Close to a nature protection area (Natura 2000), CAP 2020 runs in harmony with its environment. It features an energy and fluid power plant for water and thermal regulation of facilities.