Find out the results of our 2020 Helicopter & Engine Manufacturers Survey; learn about Airbus’s non-pilot emergency landing training course; heli-safaris at Kenya’s Tropic Air; TracPlus & the MD 500’s origins.
Safran Helicopter Engines ranks first in Vertical’s 2020 survey
For the first time, Vertical Magazine readers have ranked Safran Helicopter Engines as top engine manufacturer in Vertical‘s 2020 Helicopter and Engine Manufacturers Survey. Since 2014, the helicopter magazine has evaluated manufacturers on the quality of their products and support. The survey is open to anyone in the global civil industry who operates, flies or maintains helicopters or their engines.
Safran Helicopter Engines ranked first in “overall service satisfaction” and “overall product satisfaction” categories, ahead of five other engine manufacturers.
Safran Helicopter Engines EVP of support and services, Olivier Le Merrer, said: “This number one ranking is a great achievement and a source of pride for all of us. It reflects a commitment we made several years ago to provide our customers with the best-possible support and services. Our efforts have paid off but we will not stop there, we are driven by our customers’ needs that continually evolve and we will continue to evolve with them. Thank you to all of our customers for their confidence in our products and support.”
The Vertical survey also shows that Safran support to helicopter operators during the Covid-19 crisis is rated as excellent (49 percent) or good (33 percent). Le Merrer said, “We took unprecedented safety measures to safeguard the health of our teams and to ensure the maintenance of ‘essential activities’ crucial to supporting our customers. We had a particular responsibility to support the helicopters that played a life-saving role, through missions like patient transfer and public protection, around the world. Maintaining a continuous link with our customers was a key priority for us.”