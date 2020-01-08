S.A.F.E. to present maintenance safety session at Heli-Expo

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs’ CEO, Johnny Buscema, and Terry Palmer, chair of the HAI Training Work Group, will present a rotor safety challenge session at Heli-Expo 2020 focusing on maintenance safety and training.

“Maintenance Safety-First Solutions That Work” will be presented on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center. This interactive session provides a reminder of basic safety principles and discusses the new challenges in troubleshooting technology. In the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of helicopter maintenance both in the hangar and in the field, there are methods and practices that will make maintenance operations safer. An understanding of human factors, decision-making, and situational awareness is essential to aviation safety. This session will give attendees proven techniques to put safety first.

“In responding to customer requests for maintenance training resources, S.A.F.E. is pleased to provide this session to mechanics attending Heli-Expo” said Buscema. “We listen to our customers and try to match them with the resources they need. We are working with Southern Utah University and industry organizations to identify and develop the training that makes maintenance more effective and efficient. We help the guys and gals that keep the aircraft flying. Join us at this session as we provide you with valuable information a certificate of attendance and a few surprises.”

S.A.F.E. will also be hosting a Maintenance Safety Symposium in Dallas in June to provide information and networking opportunities for mechanics.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is a global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first. S.A.F.E. designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.