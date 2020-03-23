S.A.F.E. to distribute M2 ERFS tank shoring system for CH-47 Chinook

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs has announced an agreement with M2 Concepts & Design to manufacture and distribute its proprietary cable enabled shoring system designed for military aircraft. The shoring system is designed to provide a durable platform for extended range fuel system (ERFS) tanks while loading and unloading on the S.A.F.E. Structure roller system.

Advertisement

The ERFS shoring system is available for both 500- and 800-gallon ERFS tanks and provides a solid base for the tanks, uniquely allowing unimpeded access to the cable of the winch system. The M2 ERFS shoring system is currently available for the CH-47 and MH-47 and can be easily adapted for other aircraft using auxiliary internal fuel systems including the CH-53, CV-22, MV-22, C-130, and C-27.

“The unique shoring design allows for quick loading and unloading of the tank as well as a solid platform for securing the tank in the aircraft,” said Johnny Buscema, CEO of S.A.F.E., “The M2 ERFS shoring combined with the S.A.F.E. rollers ensures safe, efficient operation. S.A.F.E. can provide distribution to military customers along with S.A.F.E’s proven roller system. It is a perfect match.”

Advertisement

M2 Concepts & Design is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business focused on the development of products to assist the military in increasing efficiency and safety. Both key members of the family owned business come from a military aviation background, allowing a distinct perspective on practical solutions to longstanding challenges.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is the global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first, S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams. S.A.F.E. designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.