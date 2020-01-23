S.A.F.E. Structure to host first annual Maintenance Safety Symposium

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is expanding its support of the maintenance sector of the helicopter industry by hosting a Maintenance Safety Symposium dedicated to providing the latest safety and training resources to mechanics. This first annual Maintenance Safety Symposium will focus on “Troubleshooting Technology.”

Advertisement

The conference will be held in Dallas on June 10 to 11, 2020. This unique conference will be providing a series of interactive presentations that bring current information on the new generation of aircraft that requires an understanding of technology beyond the normal maintenance skills.

Co-hosting event will be the Helicopter Safety Alliance (HSA) and Southern Utah University (SUU). HSA provides regional safety and training outreach seminars throughout North America in conjunction with the FAA Safety Team (FAAST). SUU features a unique FAA approved helicopter A&P degree program. These organizations provide the knowledge and experience to make this event a valuable resource for all mechanics, avionics technicians and Directors of Maintenance.

“This Symposium dedicated to mechanics is necessary to provide them with resources and techniques to help them get the job done effectively and efficiently,” said Terry Palmer, the event director. “New technology has often been frustrating and time consuming to maintain when mechanics are faced with challenges they haven’t seen before. Safety events like this have been provided for pilots for many years. This one is just for the mechanics and will help to provide input to the industry on what training resources will be needed to keep up with the new aircraft. Networking and sharing solutions will make their jobs easier and safer for all. The response to this event has been incredible. We are expecting a full house.”

Advertisement

Event sponsors will present information during the networking breaks. Airbus Helicopters and Bell will provide access to their maintenance training facilities on day 2 of the symposium. Also an IA renewal will be available on June 9, the day before the symposium for anyone that needs it.

Registration and sponsor information on the Maintenance Training Symposium, HSA events, SUU programs and other training resources will be available at Heli-Expo at the S.A.F.E. Structure Designs booths. S.A.F.E. and SUU will also present “Maintenance Safety-First Solutions that Work” on Tuesday Jan. 28, 8-9 a.m. Please check the Heli-Expo app or directory for the location. All are welcome and training certificates will be provided.