S.A.F.E. Structure Maintenance Safety Symposium live at Airbus Helicopters on Sept. 23

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs will be participating in the first Maintenance Safety Symposium dedicated to aviation maintenance outreach. The symposium will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in a virtual meeting live from Airbus Helicopters Maintenance Training Center. This free event will be providing information and resources for aviation mechanics. The theme “Troubleshooting Technology” is the first such event to discuss the effect of new technology and aircraft maintenance.

Advertisement

This event will feature presentations on maintenance factors in aircraft accidents, HUMS, maintenance test flights, rotor track and balance, human factors and new training initiatives. As an outreach event for HAI working groups involved in training and tech, this event will help provide the foundation for training resources for association members. Additional events will be planned over the next two years.

“We have been providing maintenance safety equipment for many years. We now have the opportunity to help provide training resources to the hard-working maintenance teams struggling to keep up with the changes in aircraft technology,” said S.A.F.E. chief executive officer, Johnny Buscema.

Advertisement

“The symposium dedicated to maintenance will provide the necessary feedback from the front-line personnel on exactly what training information and resources are needed to maintain the latest aircraft and avionics,” said Terry Palmer, host of the event. “The feedback is crucial to getting the resources needed by the maintenance workers to maintain safe and healthy aircraft efficiently.”