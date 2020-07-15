S.A.F.E. Structure Designs to host virtual Maintenance Safety Symposium

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is expanding its support of the maintenance sector of the helicopter industry by hosting a Maintenance Safety Symposium dedicated to providing the latest safety and training resources to mechanics. This Maintenance Safety Symposium will focus on “Troubleshooting Technology.” The virtual conference will be held via ZOOM on Sept. 23, 2020.

Advertisement

This unique conference will be providing a series of interactive presentations that bring current information on the new generation of aircraft that requires an understanding of technology beyond the normal maintenance skills. Co-hosting event will be Southern Utah University (SUU). SUU features a unique FAA-approved helicopter A&P degree program.

Registration is free for the six-hour virtual symposium that will feature a variety of industry professionals dedicated to providing knowledgeable solutions to the challenges of troubleshooting, technology and training. The event will be streamed live from the Airbus Helicopters maintenance training facility in Texas and will include a virtual tour of the training center. This virtual event will provide information and valuable resources for all mechanics, avionics technicians and directors of maintenance.

Register [email protected]/maintenance or contact S.A.F.E. Structure at www.SAFEstrucrtureDesigns.com.

“This Symposium dedicated to mechanics is necessary to provide them with resources and techniques to help them get the job done effectively and efficiently,” said Terry Palmer, the event director. “New technology has often been frustrating and time consuming to maintain when mechanics are faced with challenges they haven’t seen before. Safety events like this have been provided for pilots for many years. This one is just for the mechanics and will help to provide input to the industry on what training resources will be needed to keep up with the new aircraft.

“Networking and sharing solutions will make their jobs easier and safer for all. The response to this event has been incredible. We had been expecting a full house for the live event that was postponed due to Covid and we know that the virtual event will draw even more.”

Advertisement

“We are proud to partner with SUU in providing this event for mechanics,” said Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. CEO. “Safety has always been our priority and training is a huge part of safety. We are thankful to Airbus for their hospitality and allowing the attendees an inside look at their training options.”

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is a global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first, S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams. S.A.F.E. designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.