S.A.F.E. Structure Designs provides aircraft S.A.F.E. Shade Canopies to Nellis AFB

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs recently announced the delivery of the first aircraft S.A.F.E. Shade Canopy to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Additional canopies are expected to be purchased later in the year to provide S.A.F.E. shade for a variety of aircraft based at Nellis AFB. Each aircraft will have its own adjustable canopy to protect it from the sun.

The adjustable features of the S.A.F.E. Shade Canopy allow the mechanic to perform routine maintenance on the flight line in the safety of shade from the scorching sun. The unique design can withstand winds up to 20 knots with the canopy open. The innovative design is sturdy enough to account for wind yet light enough to easily be moved around the ramp as needed by hand or tug. The maintenance work deck is adjustable in height allowing the mechanic to perform all tasks in comfort and safety. All the components are secured to prevent breakage or FOD.

The canopy will be used to provide protective cooling shade for the sensitive avionics when the aircraft are parked. It will also be used to keep the cockpit significantly cooler for the pilots during preflight checks. The manual crank allows the canopies to be adjusted for the maximum shade angle on each of the jets. These canopies will remain on the ramp and be rolled out to each aircraft as they park.

“This is the desert where the temperatures exceed 110 on the flight line. Both people and equipment need protection from the sun,” stated Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. chief executive officer. “We spent six months perfecting a design to keep the avionics from melting and the pilots and mechanics from suffering heat exhaustion. All S.A.F.E. maintenance stands are designed for maximum safety and efficiency; these also provide shelter from the elements.”

S.A.F.E. designed the canopies for the extreme temperatures in the desert and therefore they are effective on any ramp or flight line where an aircraft is parked in the sun. They can also protect mechanics from precipitation. S.A.F.E. Canopies are available for all small to medium size airplanes, business jets, and helicopters. The adjustable canopy can protect most airplane cockpits and easily slide under or over the rotor blades of a helicopter to shield the avionics and provide access to sections requiring maintenance.

The deck can be positioned for easy and safe reach of any component. Protection of avionics and keeping the cockpit cool will save money and provide a healthy alternative for personnel working on the ramp. The work deck and stand will improve safety and efficiency for performing maintenance.

S.A.F.E. will be hosting a virtual Maintenance Safety Symposium in the fall. The details will be available shortly. The symposium will provide safety information, resources, solutions and networking opportunities for mechanics.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is the global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first, S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams and designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.