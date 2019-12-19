S.A.F.E. Structure Designs awarded GSA contract

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs, LLC announced that it has been awarded a five-year Government Services Administration (GSA) contract with three five-year extensions. This long-term contract status approves S.A.F.E. to sell its custom ergonomic products and services directly to U.S. government entities including military and transportation departments.

S.A.F.E is a leader in the design and engineering of innovative safety equipment including aviation maintenance stands, access platforms, fall protection, hangar equipment, ground support equipment (GSE), aerospace ground equipment (AGE), and portable field use equipment. This equipment not only provides a safe environment for maintenance staff; it also provides an ergonomic design that improves efficiency. Our products support aircraft, marine, railway, and heavy equipment users spanning across industries and the military.

In the last four years, the S.A.F.E. brand has grown exponentially due to the safety-first culture that is customer-focused in both design and function. The products provide safe solutions to the specific needs of the customer. The U.S. government will benefit from the efficient designs that are unique to the type of operation and specific aircraft or equipment in maintenance operations. All support equipment is designed to meet the highest safety standards including OSHA/ANSI and regulatory requirements. S.A.F.E. products support aircraft, marine, railway, and heavy equipment users for industry and the military.

S.A.F.E. is expanding its product base to include training solutions for aviation maintenance that is being developed to answer the customer requests for maintaining skills in troubleshooting, technology, human factors and soft skills. National and regional training events and certificate programs will be available within the next year.

John Buscema, president and CEO of S.A.F.E Structure Designs, said: “2019 was a monumental year for S.A.F.E . We seamlessly achieved an ISO 9001:2015 certification and a GSA contract, both of which are very challenging to obtain individually on their own.”