S.A.F.E. reminds mechanics to think safety first

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is reminding everyone to think about safety while maintaining aircraft.

This spring season shows many aircraft in for extended maintenance due to a halt or slowdown in operations and government restrictions with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is the time to remain vigilant on safety. Consider the following recommendations:

Wear the right gear

Don’t rush

Manage fatigue

Manage tools

Maintain situational awareness

Use approved procedures and parts

Finish all steps

Use the correct equipment and fall protection for the work

“We know everyone is concerned about health right now and we wish all aircraft operators and their families a healthy and swift end to the COVID-19 slowdown,” said Johnny Buscema, CEO of S.A.F.E. “We also want to remind the mechanics to be safe. So many times we are called to provide a solution after a fall. Think safety first and call us if you need help with your platforms, ladders and fall protection.”

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is the global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first, S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams. S.A.F.E. designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.

S.A.F.E. is also hosting a maintenance safety seminar “Troubleshooting Technology” in Dallas, Texas, and is working with Southern Utah University on maintenance certificate courses.