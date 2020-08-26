S.A.F.E. provides U.S. Army Fort Hood with AH-64 maintenance support equipment

Advertisement

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs recently announced it has delivered seven custom cowling racks for the scheduled preventive maintenance inspections of the AH-64 to the U.S. Army, Fort Hood. The custom designed racks are part of the ongoing U.S. Army/S.A.F.E. project to redesign the maintenance hangar to be more ergonomic and efficient. The custom racks allow each removed part to have a specific storage location during maintenance. These locations are easily accessed based on the size and weight of each part. The custom racks increase the efficiency of crew and provide secure organization to ensure a safe and effective inspection.

S.A.F.E. has additional custom maintenance equipment currently in production for the U.S. Army AH-64 fleet. The equipment will be delivered over the next few months. The new maintenance equipment and unique cowling racks, along with S.A.F.E custom AH64 maintenance stands, provide the U.S. Army with a new ergonomic facility in the support of the AH-64 helicopter.

“We are proud to work side by side with the U.S. Army, Fort Hood on this project,” stated Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. chief executive officer. “The goal of the U.S. Army is to increase safety and efficiency through ergonomic tooling. That is our goal on every project we undertake. We work closely with all our customers to develop the perfect safe solution.”

S.A.F.E. will be hosting a virtual maintenance safety symposium on Sept. 23. Information and registration is available on its website. The symposium will provide safety information, resources, solutions and networking opportunities for all helicopter mechanics.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is the global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first, S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams and designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.