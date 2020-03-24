S.A.F.E. postpones Maintenance Safety Symposium

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs announced on March 24 that the Maintenance Safety Symposium, “Troubleshooting Technology,” scheduled for June 10 in Dallas will be postponed until the fall. The conference hosted by S.A.F.E., Southern Utah University (SUU), and Helicopter Safety Alliance will be deferred in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The conference will reschedule in Dallas with the original outstanding speakers and sponsors at a date to be announced.

“Although it is a disappointing to postpone the conference, our main concern is the safety and welfare of all the participants,” said Terry Palmer, director of the event. “We are dedicated to providing new and relevant information to mechanics that will assist them in maintaining the new high tech aircraft. We will stay in touch with the maintenance community and provide updates on this event and other training resources.”

“S.A.F.E. is very active in supporting maintenance training through certificate programs at SUU and regional outreach,” said Johnny Buscema, CEO of S.A.F.E. “Our goal is to provide mechanics with the products and equipment that make them safer and more efficient. Training plays a significant part in safety and we will continue to develop and sponsor these programs.”

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is a global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first. S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams, and designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.