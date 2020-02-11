S.A.F.E. develops pitch adjustment tool for R22, R44 & R66

In cooperation with Southern Utah University (SUU), S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is providing a unique pitch adjustment tool that ensures accurate adjustment and replacement of pitch change links for the Robinson R22, R44 and R66 helicopters. This tool, inspired by SUU maintenance training manager Jared Britt and his team, will make working on track and balance much easier. S.A.F.E. will be designing and manufacturing similar pitch adjustment tools for other helicopter models within the next year.

Advertisement

“The tool allows for accurate measurements in adjusting and replacing links and rods,” said Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. CEO. “This can save hours of time and provides greater accuracy than the trial and error method used in the past. We designed a similar tool for Black Hawks for the USCG fleet of MH-60s three years ago and the feedback has been awesome.”

Advertisement

S.A.F.E. is also working with SUU to develop a certificate training program on “Track and Balance” for A&P mechanics. This innovative pitch adjustment tool will be used to teach students how to perform the track and balance procedures efficiently with increased accuracy. This will be the first of several certificate programs from S.A.F.E. and SUU for the mechanics to train in helicopter specific maintenance. SUU has already received FAA approval on a helicopter specific A&P program. The first “Track and Balance” certificate class will start in September.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is a global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first. S.A.F.E. designs custom equipment to exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency.