S.A.F.E. delivers custom Leonardo AW119 maintenance stands to NYC Department of Environmental Protection

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs recently announced the completion of a project to design and implement custom designed AW119 maintenance stands for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. These custom stands offer both left and right side access for maintenance on the engine, transmission and rotor assemblies. The stands are OSHA compliant and offer a host of ergonomic safety features.

The NYC Environmental Protection mechanics and personnel assisted in the design that includes ergonomic anti-fatigue decking with non-skid high-tech chemical resistant rubber. This not only protects the mechanics feet, legs and back; it increases productivity. Kick plates and handrails are removable to provide a flat deck surface for the removal or installation of blades and cowling. The custom stands include a FOD waist container and tool tray to increase safety and efficiency. Slider decks contour to the AW119 and are adjustable to fit other aircraft as needed. Moreover, the sliders on the lower platform allow technicians to easily access the cabin of the aircraft when the stands are in place by moving the sliders. The stands are designed to fit over floats installed on the skids. An additional custom feature is the OSHA complaint dolly that allows the stands to be used when the aircraft is on a dolly. This feature allows for maintenance when the helicopter is on or off the dolly.

“The team at the NYC Department of Environmental Protection is very knowledgeable. They applied their years of experience to this design in order to make it the most efficient and safe work platform for the AW119,” stated Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. chief executive officer. “No stone was unturned when planning the stands. The NYC DEP team is outstanding to work with and as a result S.A.F.E. is the only one in the industry with a proven custom stand for the AW119. Together We Win.”

Leonardo originally approached S.A.F.E. to assist NYC DEP with this project at Heli Expo 2019. S.A.F.E. is known for its customer service and always taking the time to listen and include all the features necessary to make a safe and efficient product.

S.A.F.E. will be hosting a free virtual Maintenance Safety Symposium on Sept. 23. The details are available on the company’s website. The symposium will provide safety information, resources, solutions and networking opportunities for mechanics.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is the global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first, S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams and designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.