S.A.F.E. delivers custom Bell 429 stands to Southern California Edison

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs announced the delivery of efficient custom designed maintenance stands to Southern California Edison (SCE) to support its Bell 429 that is on display in the Bell exhibit at Heli-Expo. The custom stands located at the SCE facility are designed specifically for the Bell 429 allowing the mechanics to work on all areas of the aircraft safely and efficiently.

The first Bell 429 stands were designed for Nassau County police in 2017. After feedback from the mechanics, S.A.F.E. engineered the latest models with anti-fatigue mats to protect the mechanics knees and back. Accessories to hold tools and waste were added to prevent FOD and help with tool control.

S.A.F.E. CEO Johnny Buscema said, “I take the time to talk with mechanics and observe their working environment in order to design solutions that work. It is important that the stands are safe and user friendly. The stands have to be comfortable for the mechanics to get the work done efficiently and with minimal distraction. I always value the feedback from customers.”

S.A.F.E. will be hosting a Maintenance Safety Symposium in Dallas in June to provide safety information and networking opportunities for mechanics. Visit the S.A.F.E. Structure Designs booths #4432 and #130 for information on this event and other training and safety resources.