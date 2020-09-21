S.A.F.E. awarded USAF GSA contract for Sikorsky CH-53 maintenance platforms

Advertisement

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs recently announced the GSA contract award for Sikorsky CH-53 fall protection platforms for the USAF Maintenance Training facility at Lackland Air Force Base. The exclusive design of the S.A.F.E. CH-53 fall protection platforms incorporates many unique safety elements. Key features include a handrail system designed to contour around the tail boom section of the aircraft allowing the technician to be OSHA compliant when standing on the aircraft. The ergonomic deck platform section allows the technician to walk safely around the horizontal stabilizer while working on the tail boom section. To prevent trip hazards, the frame of the stand is designed to fit behind the aircraft rear bay door in the open position and an angled overlapping slider deck allows for a seamless fit around the nose of the aircraft. The frame is also designed to go around the refueling probe and camera gimbal.

S.A.F.E. originally designed the custom CH-53 fall protection platforms for the USMC New River Air Station several years ago as a platform that not only surrounded the side and the front of the aircraft but also provides safe access around the tail in both the extended and folded position. S.A.F.E. has the only platform design that is truly a safe and custom fit for this aircraft.

“We named our set of CH-53 fall protection platforms the Melinda series,” said Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. chief executive officer. “Melinda was a young woman that relentlessly spear-headed the project for the Marine Corps. She directed the synergy between the S.A.F.E. team and the Air Station personnel to find a solution to a safety challenge that was considered impossible by other companies. The Melinda series became a reality thanks to this tenacious woman.”