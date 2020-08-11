Ryan Aerospace wins international Small Business of the Year award

Ryan Aerospace (Australia) has won the coveted Small Business of the Year Award in the International Military Training and Simulation (MS&T) Awards, a global awards program aimed to showcase the people, products, processes and organizations that deliver the sustained innovation and quality products and services of the military simulation training industry and community.

Managing director of Ryan Aerospace, Chris Ryan said he was “delighted to take out this prestigious award” giving credit to his small but growing team.

“It’s recognition of many years of hard work, persistence and a yearning desire to continue innovating and disrupting traditional training markets,” he added.

Ryan Aerospace specializes in the design, manufacture and through-life support of helicopter simulation training systems and has had significant recent success with the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corp. Markets have also increased in Europe and Asia and Australia; especially with new products which leverage the power of virtual reality and mixed reality technologies.

Ryan said, “the face of simulation and training is changing dramatically, and our products are part of an innovative move to train helicopter and jet fighter pilots more safely and at a much lower cost. We have been working with friends, partners and colleagues all around the world to expand our network and I make special mention of Precision Flight Controls and Vertex Solutions based in the U.S. who have helped work in these markets.”

He made special comment to long-time friends and colleagues who were also finalists in the Small Business of the Year category, Cobra Simulation as well as SIMETRI, Inc.

Ryan Aerospace was also a finalist in the Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality/Virtual Reality Application category of the awards, which was won by partners and colleagues, Bohemia Interactive.

The award was scheduled to be presented in person at I/ITSEC, the world’s largest military simulation and training event in Orlando, Florida later this year but Ryan said it was likely that an alternative ceremony will need to take place.