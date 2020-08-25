Russian Helicopters to deliver first Mi-26T2 to Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Russian Helicopters holding company, part of Rostec, and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations agreed on the delivery of the first heavy Mi-26T2 helicopter to the department’s needs. The contract was signed during the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2020.

Mi-26T2 is an upgraded version of the Mi-26T heavy transport helicopter. It has received modern avionics, enabling operations at any time of the day, in adverse weather conditions and over terrain that lacks landmarks for orientation. The upgrade has also allowed reducing crew to three persons.

“Rostec supplies the Ministry of Emergency Situations with helicopters that are used for rescue operations, medical evacuation, firefighting and other missions. Mi-26T2 is the latest modification of the most powerful transport helicopter in the world. It significantly upgrades its capabilities in line with the latest requirements for avionics and flight safety,” said Andrey Boginsky, director general of Russian Helicopters. “Mi-26T2 is already in mass productions and has been supplied to foreign customers, who have been extremely satisfied with it. I am confident that the enhanced capabilities of Mi-26T2 will also be in demand for the demanding missions carried out daily by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.”

Mi-26T2 is equipped with modern navigation system. The helicopter comes with a “glass cockpit” (digital system for flight instrument displays), systems for inertial navigation, Glonass and Navstar positioning, enhanced ground proximity warning, and energy-absorbing seats for the crew. It is equipped with a digital autopilot, capable of both navigating as well as landing the helicopter.

Its enhanced avionics can significantly reduce the workload on pilots, simplify their work, and also reduce the flight preparation time. Compared to the basic version, many processes are automated. At the same time, almost all systems are redundant to increase reliability and safety.

Mi-26T2 can reach the altitude of 15,092 feet and has cruising speed of 158 miles per hour (maximum speed is 183 mph). Maximum takeoff weight is 56 tons with a cargo of 20 tons. Its range is 497 miles with normal load (ferry range is 1193 miles).

The helicopter is capable of performing various missions, such as evacuating up to 82 people from a disaster area or transporting 60 wounded and three paramedics, when used in the medical configuration. Mi-26T2 can operate as a tanker, transporting 14,000 liters of fuel and 1,000 liters of lubricants, and of course, extinguish fires using a bucket device.