Russian Helicopters signs events roadmap for Ka-226T localization in India

Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) signed a roadmap at the DefExpo 2020 exhibition with the Russian-Indian company Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited (IRHL) for the localization of Ka-226T helicopter production in India.

The document defines the main stages and terms for organizing production of the Ka-226T helicopter and its units in India with respect to the date when the corresponding contract will be signed. In particular, the roadmap reflects timelines for setting up production in India, contracting with suppliers, transferring design documentation, supplying technological equipment and machine kits, training Indian personnel and other key stages of the project to localize production of the Ka-226T helicopter in India.

“The roadmap signed today will be the basis for further development of the Ka-226T localization project in India after the signing of the contract,” said director general of Russian Helicopters holding company Andrei Boginsky.

Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited is a joint venture of Russian Helicopters, Rosoboronexport and the Indian corporation HAL. The company was registered in India in May 2017 as part of a project to localize the production of Ka-226T helicopters.

The light utility helicopter Ka-226T has a coaxial twin-rotor system with a maximum takeoff weight of 3.6 tons; it is able to transport up to one ton of payload. A transport cabin is installed on the helicopter, designed to transport up to six people or modules with special equipment. Improved performance characteristics of the Ka-226T, its eco-friendly features, cost effectiveness, advanced avionics and additional flight safety solutions make this helicopter one of the best models in its class.