Russian Helicopters ready to begin Ansat deliveries to China

Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has completed validation of the type certificate for the Ansat light multipurpose helicopter in the People’s Republic of China. The validation of the type certificate by Chinese aviation authorities allows the company to commence deliveries of Ansat helicopters to China under a previously concluded contract.

At Airshow China 2018, Russian Helicopters signed a contract for supplying 20 Ansat helicopters to the Chinese Emergency and Disaster Relief Association.

“The Chinese market is much larger that the Russian market, even taking into account the EAEU. Thus, China is an important potential market for us, and we may sell several hundred helicopters. However, first we should ensure after-sales service, and we are also doing that now. Development will give us more opportunities and chances in terms of equipment supply, because the helicopter price is very competitive,” stated Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

“Validation of Ansat certificate in China was a result of cooperation of specialists from Rostec, Russian Helicopters, the Kazan Helicopters, our selectors, and the aviation authorities of Russia and China. We are ready to commence the supplies this year. I am convinced that Ansat operation in China will promote the sales of the helicopter in other countries in the region, which also express interest in this modern and reliable rotorcraft,” said director general of Russian Helicopters holding company Andrey Boginsky.

In November-December 2018, the Ansat took part in the Russian Helicopters demonstration tour in Southeast Asia. The helicopter flew over five thousand kilometers on its own, having made demonstration flights in China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The light multipurpose Ansat helicopter was designed by the Kazan Helicopters design office. The rotorcraft has two engines, and can be used for passenger and VIP transport, cargo delivery, environmental monitoring, and as an air medical helicopter. High-altitude tests of Ansat have been successfully completed, which confirmed the possibility of its operation in mountainous terrain at altitudes up to 3,500 meters. The helicopter can be operated in a temperature range between -45 and 50 C.