Russian Helicopters presents new high-speed rotor blades at ARMY-2020

Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) presented its new, fully composite rotor blades designed to increase the maximum speed of Mi-28 and Mi-35 combat helicopters at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2020.

Advertisement

The blade possesses modern aerodynamic characteristics and elastic composition; it is manufactured using the technology of one-stage compression molding. It was tested as part of the flying laboratory of a new high-speed helicopter concept.

Advertisement

“During the testing, the flying laboratory based on [the] Mi-24 helicopter equipped with a set of new blades, reached a speed of more than 400 km/h without the need to change the base helicopter design. At the same time, we managed to maintain low vibration and load levels, which speaks of the high potential of this design,” said director general of Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky.

The new rotor blades are currently undergoing factory flight tests on a Mi-28N helicopter.