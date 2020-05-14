Russian Helicopters delivers first Ansat helicopter to EMERCOM of Russia

Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has delivered an Ansat helicopter to EMERCOM of Russia. The rotorcraft was handed over to the fund supporting the development of state authorities in civil defense, emergencies and elimination of consequences of natural disasters (the Fund). The helicopter has already been handed over to the North-Western Aviation and Rescue Center of EMERCOM of Russia, and is located on Kasimovo Airfield.

Kazan Helicopters and the Fund signed the contract for supply in March 2019. The Ansat was delivered to the customer in a universal configuration; the cabin has places to install a medical module, and there are seven passenger seats.

The North-Western Aviation and Rescue Center of EMERCOM of Russia will use the Ansat for transporting staff, cargo and equipment in the cabin or on an external sling, and to tackle special tasks.

Currently, pilots are training with the helicopter at the Center. During drills, pilots train to perform landing in various ways, piloting at low and extremely low altitudes, and master a new flying technique in various flight modes.

“Ansat is supplied to EMERCOM of Russia for the first time, and we are convinced that the agency specialists will appreciate it,” said Yuri Pustovgarov, managing director of Kazan Helicopters. “The use of Ansat helicopters for air medical services has shown that their light weight, maneuverability, and agility, as well as a high degree of readiness for take-off allow addressing a wide variety of tasks, including those in an urban environment.

“Due to cooperation of Rostec holding companies, the rotorcraft is constantly being improved, and new capabilities are being added: certificates for the emergency flotation system, and for installation of a complex for transporting newborn babies have recently been received, and other modules for Ansat have been designed.”

As part of a program to develop air medical services, about 30 Ansat helicopters have been delivered to customers, and they are being used for transporting patients from hard-to-reach areas to medical facilities. Ansat helicopters save people in the Moscow Region, the Volgograd Region, the Kurgan Region, the Kirov Region, the Kostroma Region, the Tver Region, the Pskov Region, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Chelyabinsk Region, the Astrakhan Region, in the Republic of Tatarstan, etc. The number of regions where the helicopters are being used is constantly increasing.

In late 2019, two Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters made by Kazan Helicopters were also handed over to EMERCOM of Russia. Under the contract with the Fund, one of the helicopters is equipped with an external sling, which allows transporting large cargo weighing up to four tonnes. The second Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter is to be handed over to the Zhukovsky Aviation and Rescue Center.

The multipurpose Mi-8MTV-1 helicopter can be used for rescue operations, medical evacuation, search-and-rescue, firefighting, reconnaissance and monitoring of terrain, and air transportation.