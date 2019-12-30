Russian Helicopters completes aircraft deliveries for state defense contract

Rostec’s holding company Russian Helicopters has delivered over 20 attack helicopters to the Russian Ministry of Defence, fully completing the state defense contract for 2019. The machines successfully passed acceptance tests and were received by the aerospace forces.

“The enterprises of Rostec are fulfilling the needs of the Ministry of Defence in modern combat helicopters. This year, the forces have received Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and strike helicopters, transport and combat helicopters Mi-35M, and combat helicopters Mi-28N and Mi-28UB.

“In addition, Russian Helicopters completed the delivery of the first modern Mi-28NM Night Hunter combat helicopters, and by 2027 will produce 98 such machines for the Defense Ministry,” said aviation cluster industrial director of the Rostec State Corporation Anatoly Serdyukov.

The production of helicopters delivered under the state defense contract was carried out at the enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding – Progress AAC and Rostvertol. The Rostov enterprise, in particular, produces Mi-28NM helicopters. The new Night Hunter looks significantly different from the basic version of the Mi-28N helicopter. The Mi-28NM has acquired a new fuselage shape, modernized engines and an auxiliary power unit, a new avionics system, advanced weapons capability, and can be operated in conjunction with unmanned aerial vehicles and ground command posts.

“The timely execution of the state defense contract is one of our priorities. This year, we transferred over 20 new combat helicopters to the Russian military. The holding will continue to equip Russian national security agencies with modern helicopter equipment in accordance with both existing and planned contracts,” said the director general of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky.

Currently, Progress AAC is already carrying out experimental design and tests to upgrade the Ka-52 helicopter on the Russian Ministry of Defence contract and under the supervision of specialists form the Kamov Design Bureau. This will considerably improve performance of the helicopter. Work is underway to increase the target detection and recognition range and expanding the range of weapons used.