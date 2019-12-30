Russian Helicopters begins joint state tests of Mi-26T2V helicopter

Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) and representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense have started joint state tests of the Mi-26T2V heavy-lift military transport helicopter, which are to last until the end of 2020.

As part of Russian Helicopters’ program on upgrading the heavy Mi-26 helicopter for the Russian Aerospace Forces, in 2018 Rostvertol produced a prototype of the modernized Mi-26T2V helicopter.

“Currently, [the] Mi-26T2V prototype has successfully completed preliminary tests at the manufacturing facility, allowing us to start the joint state tests program which is to last through the entire year 2020. We have taken into account all preferences of the customer and implemented them in [the] Mi-26T2V helicopter design. The performance of the machine will be considerably improved due to the modernization. I am convinced that Mi-26T2V helicopter will have a rightful place in the Russian armed forces,” said director general of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky.

The tests will take place on four proving grounds. The crew of the helicopter will include representatives of the Russian Aerospace Forces and will check the main performance characteristics of the helicopter and operation of new equipment.

The modernized Mi-26T2V helicopter, which can be used at any time of the day and has modern avionics, is a heavy-lift military and transport helicopter that can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo. The rotorcraft has the modern NPK90-2V integrated avionics, which ensures piloting during the day and at night. This enables the helicopter to fly the route in an automatic mode, come to a preset point, perform approach and final approach maneuvers, and return to the main or alternate aerodrome. The Mi-26T2V’s onboard defense system ensures protection of the helicopter from being hit by air defense missile systems.

The Mi-26T2V will be able to make flights in the conditions of any region, including those with complex physical and geographical and adverse climatic conditions, at any time of the day, at equipped and unequipped routes, or even without routes, and on featureless terrain, in conditions of fire and information counteraction of the enemy. The number of crew members of the modernized helicopter (five persons) remained unchanged.

Currently, Russian Helicopters produces the entire range of military helicopters for the Russian military agency in accordance with contracts. These machines are necessary for performing the tasks of the Russian armed forces: Ka-52 Alligator, Mi-28NM Night Hunter and military Mi-35M attack helicopters, Mi-38T paratrooper carriers and transport helicopters, Mi-8/17 military transport helicopters, heavy-lift military transport Mi-26 rotorcraft, training and specialized machines.