Royal Thai Air Force joins H135 military training operators

Airbus Helicopters has signed an order for six H135 military training helicopters from the Royal Thai Air Force, as part of its pilot training enhancement program. The very first military training helicopters ever ordered by the Royal Thai Air Force, these new twin-engine H135s will be utilized for an array of training missions, including ab-initio flight training. They will complement the Royal Thai Air Force’s existing H225M fleet, bringing its Airbus fleet to 18 units.

“We are extremely honored by the Royal Thai Air Force’s decision to expand its training fleet with the H135. The FAA IFR-certified H135 is well regarded by military customers worldwide for its versatility, excellent performance and reliability, which explains our full confidence that this helicopter is the perfect platform for the Air Force’s training needs,” said Fabrice Rochereau, head of sales, Asia Pacific at Airbus Helicopters.

“We look forward to the H135 enhancing the training capability of the Royal Thai Air Force from 2021 onwards, where every one of its pilots will learn to fly a helicopter through the H135 trainer, and smoothly transit to more complex helicopters,” he added.

With over 130 units operated by military agencies worldwide for training missions, the three-tonne-class H135 is a proven benchmark for military training helicopters globally, having already achieved more than 320,000 military training flight hours. This new order expands the global fleet to 11 military customers.

Equipped with Airbus Helicopters’ state-of-the-art Helionix avionics suite, the H135 offers optimal safety conditions for basic and advanced mission training, while providing a platform for easy and safe pilot transition onto more advanced helicopters.

In addition, the Royal Thai Air Force’s H135s will each be configured with two external cameras, providing pilots with a 360-degree view of the external environment. They will also be equipped with tactical systems and the Euronav7 moving map, enhancing situational awareness while offering the highest levels of functionality, interface capability and flexibility to meet the Air Force’s demanding mission requirements. Additionally, the H135s will be fitted with air-conditioning systems, tinted windows, and height-adjustable pilot seats for enhanced comfort.

This latest contract includes comprehensive maintenance support under the HCare Smart full-by-the-hour program and continuing airworthiness management organisation services.

The Royal Thai Air Force will benefit from the support of the Airbus Helicopters Thailand team, providing access to a dedicated local pool of parts to ensure maximum reactivity. As part of the HCare contract, Airbus Helicopters will provide the customer with all parts needed for the maintenance of the aircraft, guaranteeing the highest level of availability for this fleet.