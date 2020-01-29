Rotortrade announces outlook on the preowned helicopter market

As brand new civil turbine helicopter sales are expected to remain under even greater pressure in the coming years, the preowned market is set to take center stage, according to Rotortrade.

Advertisement

Brand new civil turbine sales have gone down to approximately 600 deliveries per year, while preowned sales have reached 1,500 units yearly.

The preowned market is now more than 2.5 times bigger than the brand-new market. It’s no surprise OEMs are starting to pay attention as trade-in requests are becoming more and more standard.

Rotortrade has taken a closer look at the civil pre-owned turbine helicopter market today:

Among the 1,500 preowned helicopters changing hands in 2019 ~66 percent were single engine helicopters lead by Bell and Airbus Helicopters (ex-Eurocopter and ex-Aerospatiale) models.

In the twin turbine engine segment, the number of sales is inevitably smaller, but the value represents ~70 percent of the preowned market. Here, Leonardo Helicopters (ex-Agusta Westland) and Sikorsky take a bigger piece of the pie.

In the heavy category, pure civil preowned sales remain limited and related to well positioned aircraft (serviceable, hourly programs, high load configuration etc.). Rotortrade sees a measured yet notable resurgence of the AS332 and H225 Super Puma reconfigured from offshore to firefighting and utility.

It is worth mentioning that the average vintage of single engine helicopters sold is slightly higher than that of twin engines: 1997 vs 2000. Leonardo AW helicopters sold have the youngest average year of manufacture (YOM): 2008. This bodes well for Leonardo models for the coming years. Overall, Airbus models are the most popular, despite the average YOM of 2000.

Main preowned market drivers:

Type: Ultimately a function of brand new sales popularity. Price: In a buyer’s market, price remains the primary factor. Maintainability: While a helicopter life is theoretically unlimited, spares, experienced personnel and cost-effective MRO options may be limiting factors. Customization: Ability to easily retrofit and reconfigure across operators and missions. Airworthiness authority: FAA or EASA registered helicopters with only FAA/EASA STC’d modifications are more easily exported and operated around the world. Age: Age restrictions apply in certain countries and operational contracts, while maintenance and aircraft history may also be an issue. Life cycle cost: Projected maintenance costs and resale values.

Advertisement

Rotortrade recommendations for the preowned market: