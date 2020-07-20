Rotor Accessories introduces sunshades for R44 helicopter

Rotor Accessories has created another product for the Robinson R44 helicopter market inspired by the company’s own first-hand knowledge of owning and operating the world’s most produced general aviation rotorcraft. Rotor Accessories’ new tear resistant, mylar sunshades block 97 percent of radiant heat and are custom designed to fit snuggly in both bubble and standard R44 windows.

The seven-shade set blocks the sun’s heat-generating rays, protecting both the helicopter’s avionics and the interior. When not in use, the less-than-two pound set packs nicely in a small tent style bag that is included with purchase. This bag is easily stowed under any of the R44 seats when in flight.

“We’re always our first customer when it comes to our products,” said Chris Fetner, chief product officer of Rotor Accessories. “If it’s something we’d like to see on the market that doesn’t exist, we get to work on understanding and quantifying why. If we think others will benefit, that’s when we bring it to market.”

The product was field tested in both Southern California and Texas, two extreme climates to ensure they met the high standard Rotor Accessories places on its products. The shades are hand-made in Los Angeles and feature suction cups on the side window shades, while the front shades fit snugly without other assistance.

“As a pilot I was getting really tired of getting into my aircraft after a short break on the ground and having it be unbearably hot, or my iPad overheated. I also didn’t want to have to carry my heavy, bulky full cover. These shades are the perfect compromise and are always with me since we got the final prototype finished,” said Fetner, who is also a commercial helicopter pilot himself.

The shades are available at rotoraccessries.com with a special introductory price now through July 25, 2020.