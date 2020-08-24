Rostec launches serial production of upgraded Mi-35P

Russian Helicopters holding company, part of Rostec State Corporation, has launched the serial production of the upgraded Mi-35P attack helicopter at its Rostvertol plant. The first serial recently model completed its type-specific flight tests, receiving confirmation of the declared performance characteristics and implemented changes in its design.

During the tests, which took place on the premises of Rostvertol and National Helicopter Center Мil and Kamov, Mi-35P performed a number of flights using new weapons and onboard equipment. The tests resulted in the finalization of the helicopter’s design documentation, confirming the model’s readiness for mass production.

“Mi-35P was created in cooperation with Rostec’s enterprises and combines the best qualities of the legendary Mi-24 family, hardened in air combat around the world, and the latest Russian achievements in the field of avionics. Last year we demonstrated the aircraft to a number of potential customers, and today we can confidently say that the helicopter is in demand, we have launched serial production of Mi-35P under the first contract with a foreign customer,” said the director general of Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky.

The upgraded Mi-35P is equipped with an upgraded target sight system with third generation long-wave matrix thermal imaging, a high-resolution color TV camera and a laser rangefinder. The helicopter also comes with modern, three-plus generation night vision goggles and a set of external and internal lighting equipment adapted for use with them. A new digital flight control system improves the controllability and stability of the helicopter and provides automation of piloting processes to support the pilot. In addition, a modernized targeting and computing system will increase the accuracy of target engagement.

Mi-35P is armed with a mobile 23 millimetre twin-barreled cannon and S-8 rockets, and can be refitted with suspended containers with 23 mm cannons, S-13 rockets, Ataka ATGM’s with a twin-channel control system, with Vikhr-1 or Vikhr-1M guided missiles.

Improved performance in combination with the improved flight and navigation systems allow Mi-35P to fly at any time of the day in simple or moderately difficult weather conditions, both under visual and instrument flying rules, in diverse geographical conditions,including over non-landmark terrain. At the same time, the helicopter retains its capability of using both guided and unguided weapons under all conditions. Mi-35P design provides the helicopter with improved combat survivability and reduces maintenance burden.

The upgraded Mi-35P will be demonstrated at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2020. JSC “Russian Helicopters”, a part of Rostec State Corporation, is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, and the sole Russian designer and manufacturer of helicopters. The holding company was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. It operates five helicopter assembly plants, two design bureaus, component production and maintenance enterprises, aircraft repair plants and one helicopter service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad. The customers of the holding company are the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, EMERCOM of Russia, and other state customers, Gazpromavia, UTair Aviation company, large Russian and foreign companies.