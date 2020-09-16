Rosaviatsiya certifies electronic documentation for Ansat

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, recently granted Russian Helicopters holding — part of Rostec State Corporation — the approval to make a major change to the Ansat helicopter type certificate. The event took place during the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia 2020 This document will enable operators to use full electronic documentation with the helicopters.

The approval for “conversion of operating documentation into an interactive electronic form” for the Ansat helicopter built by Kazan Helicopters, was granted by Rosaviatsiya on Sept. 11.

“This is a unique project in Russia. We can now replace the set of printed documentation with an interactive one. This step will significantly speed up updating the Ansat design, which is especially important in light of our plans to upgrade the helicopter to the new generation. Electronic documentation will also significantly simplify the maintenance and repair of Ansat helicopters.” said the director general of Russian Helicopters holding company, Andrey Boginsky.

During the exhibition, the Federal Air Transport Agency also issued the holding company a type certificate for the Mi-171A2 helicopter, issued on Sept. 3, 2020 by the South Korean Office of Civil Aviation (KOCA). The type certificate was the successful result of the working agreement between Rosaviatsiya and KOCA concerning certification and airworthiness, signed on Sept. 25, 2019. The technical performance of latest Russian multi-purpose heavy-class helicopter Mi-171A2 was highly appreciated by the Korean side.

In addition, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency approved a minimum equipment list for the design of the Mi-38 helicopter type. This document defines the list of equipment for the Mi-38, which are allowed to be inoperative while the helicopter can still be safely used. Operating a helicopter in accordance with the minimum equipment list will significantly help optimizing upkeep costs while maintaining a high level of flight safety.