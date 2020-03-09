Rolls-Royce celebrates International Women’s Day by signing up for IATA’S 25by2025 gender diversity campaign

Rolls-Royce celebrated International Women’s Day by announcing that it has signed up for IATA’s 25by2025 campaign, an initiative to advance gender diversity in the aviation industry by 2025. It is proud to be the first aerospace business, outside of the airline community, to support this campaign, which recognises the valuable contribution that women make to the industry.

Advertisement

By joining many of its airline customers in supporting this campaign, it confirms its commitment to diversifying its work force and promoting more women into leadership roles.

Jacqueline Sutton, Rolls-Royce, chief customer officer – Civil Aerospace, said: “With only three per cent of CEO positions in our industry held by women, we have a clear and recognized gender imbalance challenge that must be addressed. We are proud to be the first non-airline to participate in this exciting IATA initiative, which leads the way in taking the necessary steps to solving this issue. As a company we are committed to the diversification of our workforce and to developing the many talented and gifted women among us into leaders of the future.”

Advertisement

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general and CEO, said: “25by2025 aims to improve gender diversity in aviation. With Rolls-Royce joining, we are adding a new dimension to the campaign, which initially focused on airlines. Gender diversity needs to be a priority across the value chain. I hope that the leadership of Rolls Royce in signing up to 25by2025 will inspire more of our industry partners to join.”

As a member of 25by2025 we will deliver on the below commitments: