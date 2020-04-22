Robinson delivers 6 helicopters to Hunan, China

Robinson Helicopter Company has delivered three R44 Cadets and three R22s to Robinson dealer General Aviation Services of Hunan, China. This marks the first delivery of an R44 Cadet to China.

All six helicopters were ordered on behalf of YiFei General Aviation Company which specializes in helicopter management, operation, and training. YiFei has been using Robinsons since 2016. Impressed by the helicopters’ performance, the company elected to purchase additional R22s and the R44 Cadets, bringing its current Robinson fleet to nine.

YiFei president, Qian JiYun, stated his goal is to provide students with the most technologically advanced training helicopters in China. YiFei’s chief pilot Li ZhiYu believes the Cadets will allow students to transition easily into larger helicopters.

Robinson Helicopter Company along with its international dealer network is proud to further the advancement of flight training by providing high quality, reliable helicopters to flight schools around the world.