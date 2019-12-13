Robert Keane joins Astronics Corporation’s board of directors

Advertisement

Astronics Corporation, a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission-critical industries, has announced that Robert S. Keane has joined its board of directors, effective Dec. 9, 2019. Keane is chairman and CEO of Cimpress, which provides mass customization services through its group of companies and is strategically focused on investing in and building entrepreneurial, customer-centric businesses.

Peter J. Gundermann, chairman, president and CEO of Astronics, commented, “Robert brings an entrepreneurial spirit, significant public company experience and deep business acumen, which are valuable attributes for our evolving board of directors. We believe he will be a solid ambassador for shareholders. We welcome Robert’s contributions as we advance our strategy for profitable growth to build shareholder value.”

Keane founded Cimpress in 1995 and has grown the group to $2.75 billion in revenue with a market capitalization of $3.3 billion. Prior to Cimpress, he was employed for seven years by Astronics. He began his career in business management consulting.

Advertisement

Keane is a graduate of Harvard College, where he earned his B.A. in economics, and INSEAD (France), where he earned his M.B.A. Keane is a son of the late Kevin Keane, former chairman of Astronics.

The addition of Keane brings the Astronics board to nine directors, eight of whom are independent.