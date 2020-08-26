RMCI earns government contract for its Expandable Rotorcraft Diagnostic System

The U.S. Department of State awarded a competitive selection to RMCI, Inc. to acquire their advanced technology for helicopter health and usage monitoring systems, or HUMS.

The Expandable Rotorcraft Diagnostic System or XRDS is RMCI’s next-generation HUMS. It is a locally developed leading edge technology that ensures a high quality of safety and improved aircraft availability.

The use of RMCI’s technology will enhance the ability of State Department’s fleet of aircraft to accomplish their mission with reduced costs and a higher level of safety. The XRDS enables flight data monitoring for flight operations quality assurance, or FQQA; provides comprehensive mechanical diagnostics of the entire drive train of the aircraft; and supports maintenance functions such as engine vibration checks and rotor track and balance.

RMCI’s equipment accurately detects emerging problems well in advance in order to prevent mission interruption, collateral damage of components, and other possible incidents. The XRDS is currently installed on 10 different types of helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. RMCI said it is pleased to contribute to the State Department’s mission of “advancing the interests of the American people, their safety and economic prosperity.”