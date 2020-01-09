Rich High promoted to CEO of FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training

FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training announces that Rich High has been promoted to CEO. He assumes this responsibility from Brian Moore who has been named Senior Vice President of Operations, FlightSafety International.

“Rich is a highly valued member of our management team and a very capable leader,” said David Davenport, president and CEO, FlightSafety International. “Our customers and teammates value and appreciate his in-depth understanding of our industry, experience in training operations, and dedication to deliver the highest quality programs and services. We thank Brian for his leadership of FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training and look forward to his contributions as senior vice president, operations.”

High joined FlightSafety in 2005 as an instructor, and became assistant manager of the Cessna Learning Center in Wichita, Kansas, the following year. He was promoted to manager of the center in 2007, and was named regional operations manager in 2009. High then joined FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training when it was established in April 2019.

Prior to joining FlightSafety, High was Commanding Officer of the University of Kansas NROTC Unit. He served in the United States Navy for 35 years, flew over 8,000 hours in the P-3 Orion, and retired with the rank of Captain.

FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training serves operators of Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker aircraft at 17 Learning Centers around the world, using a fleet of 89 full flight simulators.

Moore, FlightSafety International’s new senior VP of operations, will oversee the operational aspects of FlightSafety’s global Learning Center network. He will provide guidance and support for center operations, the development, management and delivery of training programs, and interaction with aviation regulatory agencies worldwide. His responsibilities at the Learning Centers will also include customer service and satisfaction initiatives, business development, and the entry into service of flight simulators and other advanced training devices.

FlightSafety International is the world’s premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. Over 2,000 highly qualified instructors provide more than 1.4 million hours of training each year to pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories.

FlightSafety operates the world’s largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa and the United Kingdom.