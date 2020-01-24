Registration open for Maintenance Safety Symposium

Advertisement

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs announced on Jan. 24 that registration is open for the Maintenance Safety Symposium “Troubleshooting Technology.” The symposium is focused on providing information and resources to assist in making helicopter maintenance more effective, efficient and safe. Presentations will focus on the latest information and industry resources in safety, technology, training, and best practices.

All maintenance personnel, mechanics, avionics technicians, directors of maintenance and anyone interested in maintaining current high-tech aircraft are invited to register.

Advertisement

The Maintenance Safety Symposium will be held June 10-11 in Dallas, Texas, at the Embassy Suites DFW South. An IA renewal is also available for June 9.

Co-hosting the event are Southern Utah University and Helicopter Safety Alliance. Visits to Airbus or Bell maintenance training centers will be available on June 11.