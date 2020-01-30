Recoil Suppression sells 6 Tsunami Tanks to Coldstream Helicopters

Recoil Suppression, LLC, a division of Recoil Aerospace, LLC, sold Coldstream Helicopters of Canada six R332-E Tsunami Wildland Fire Suppression Tank systems for the AS332 series C/C1/L/ L1/L2 as well as EC215 & EC225 series.

Coldstream Helicopters was established by Robert Gallagher in 2010 operates globally the largest utility fleet of Pumas In Canada. Additionally, Coldstream operates a fleet of medium helicopters supporting heli-ski in the winter months and wildfire suppression in summer months.

Established in 2008, Recoil Suppression Systems, LLC, a division of Recoil Aerospace, LLC, is a designer and manufacturer of light weight Tsunami Wildland Fire Suppression tanks. The Recoil Aerospace family of companies, designs, manufactures wildland fire suppression tanks, aircraft aero-structures and ballistic tolerant auxiliary fuel tanks. Recoil proudly supports a global market base to meet the mission requirements and needs of it’s customers.